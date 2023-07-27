Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

HIG opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

