Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of MediaAlpha worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $15,920,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 154,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAX opened at $10.20 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

