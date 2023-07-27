Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,169 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

