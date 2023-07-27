Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,753 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,974,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.02 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

