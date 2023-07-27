Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

