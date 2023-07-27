Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

