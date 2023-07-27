Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

