Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.65 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,720 shares of company stock worth $30,159,487. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.