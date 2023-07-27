Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0 %

DDOG stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

