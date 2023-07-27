Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DFY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins downgraded Definity Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$42.65.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY stock opened at C$35.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.34 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.2340967 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

