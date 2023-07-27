Delta Air Lines, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

