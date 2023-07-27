Deric D. Bryant Sells 173,705 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

