DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Financial Comparison

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DermTech and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 4 0 2.80 Syneos Health 0 9 0 0 2.00

DermTech currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.75%. Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $47.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

DermTech has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DermTech and Syneos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $14.52 million 6.83 -$116.68 million ($3.90) -0.84 Syneos Health $5.39 billion 0.82 $266.50 million $1.43 29.73

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syneos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -825.42% -82.24% -59.72% Syneos Health 2.74% 12.14% 5.06%

Summary

Syneos Health beats DermTech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers. It also offers DermTech Smart Sticker, which provides a non-invasively way to collect skin sample including standard care by using scalpel to biopsy suspicious lesions. In addition, it provides research services and technology platform on a contract basis to pharmaceutical companies which use the technology for clinical trials. Further, the company develops gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products in dermatology; and develop custom gene assays to support the pharmaceutical partners. It sells its products through pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc., operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment offers individual services, including regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health services, clinical trial diversity, biometrics, and regulatory affairs. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication; and consulting services. Its customers include companies in the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has a strategic partnership with uMotif Limited to deliver patient-centric eClinical platform. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

