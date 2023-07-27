Desjardins Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Lion Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:LEV opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 2.74.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.05%.

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

