DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DEUZF opened at $5.90 on Monday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

