DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.50) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

DFS Furniture Trading Up 7.6 %

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

