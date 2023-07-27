Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

