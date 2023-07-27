Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.62.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile



Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

