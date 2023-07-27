Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) will announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.