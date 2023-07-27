Domain Holdings Australia (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Domain Holdings Australia (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domain Holdings Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance

Shares of DHGAF stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

