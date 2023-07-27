Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $16.87 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.