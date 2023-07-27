Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.48

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 292.48 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 333.20 ($4.27). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.27), with a volume of 578,615 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.81) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,752.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
