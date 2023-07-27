Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.48

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 292.48 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 333.20 ($4.27). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.27), with a volume of 578,615 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.81) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,752.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.90), for a total value of £17,255.04 ($22,124.68). 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

