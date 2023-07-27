Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $142.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,201 shares in the company, valued at $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,580,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,280 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $148.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

