eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.