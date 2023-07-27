eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.01 EPS.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at eBay

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

