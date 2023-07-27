Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, July 28th.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EGO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
