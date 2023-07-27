Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.83 billion.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CSFB raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.36.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.70. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$47.63 and a 1 year high of C$58.06.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.