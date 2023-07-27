Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Endeavour Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Endeavour Group Stock Performance

OTC:EDVGF opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Endeavour Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Endeavour Group Company Profile

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

