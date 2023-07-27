Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.