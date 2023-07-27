Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

