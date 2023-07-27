Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Head-To-Head Review

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Alpine Immune Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$18.47 million ($11.39) -0.22 Alpine Immune Sciences $25.82 million 21.92 -$57.76 million ($1.71) -6.90

Enveric Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enveric Biosciences and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.98%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -64.14% -47.27% Alpine Immune Sciences -245.92% -40.29% -24.05%

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis. The company also developing cannabinoid-infused topical product for the treatment of radiodermatitis; and cannabinoid and COX-2 inhibitor conjugation that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of OA/acute pain. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the development of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

