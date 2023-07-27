Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $203.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 569,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

