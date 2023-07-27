Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 758,487 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Equitable stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

