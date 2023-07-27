Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.80 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.58. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $35,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,779,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,168,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

