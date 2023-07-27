Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $29.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $28.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $137.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $70.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $140.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $164.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $192.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,820.60.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,958.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,696.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,576.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

