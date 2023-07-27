Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TSE CFP opened at C$22.22 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$18.42 and a 1 year high of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.14.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.42) by C($0.78). Canfor had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

