Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,067,000 after acquiring an additional 505,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.67%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

