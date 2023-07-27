Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $178.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.