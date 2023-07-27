Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $178.07 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

