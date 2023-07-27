Evercore ISI Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

NYSE DIS opened at $85.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

