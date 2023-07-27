Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

