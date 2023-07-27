Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 1,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

