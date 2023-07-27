Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.