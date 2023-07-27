Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) and Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Financial Contrast

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) and Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lightwave Logic and Evonik Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightwave Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Evonik Industries 1 3 2 0 2.17

Evonik Industries has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Evonik Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evonik Industries is more favorable than Lightwave Logic.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightwave Logic N/A N/A -$17.23 million ($0.16) -44.81 Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.01 18.06

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Evonik Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lightwave Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evonik Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Evonik Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightwave Logic N/A -67.11% -64.25% Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Evonik Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evonik Industries beats Lightwave Logic on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightwave Logic

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs. It also offers electro-optic modulators, which converts data from electric signals to optical signals for transmission over fiber-optic cables; and polymer photonic integrated circuits, a photonic device, which integrates various photonic functions on a single chip. In addition, the company provides the ridge waveguide modulator, a modulator that fabricates the waveguide within a layer of its electro-optic polymer system. It focuses on selling its products to electro-optic device manufacturers, contract manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, optical network companies, Web 2.0/3.0 media companies, computing companies, telecommunications companies, aerospace companies, automotive companies, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Third-order Nanotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lightwave Logic, Inc. in March 2008. Lightwave Logic, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Evonik Industries

(Get Free Report)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications. The Nutrition & Care segment offers amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, drug delivery, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products. The Smart Materials segment provides hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, activated nickel catalysts, precious metal powder catalysts, oil and fat hydrogenation catalysts, regeneration of desulfurization catalysts, amorphous polyalphaolefins, polybutadienes, polyester resins, thermoplastic and reactive methacrylate resins, PEEK, polyamide 12, organosilanes, chlorosilanes, fumed silicas, fumed metal oxides, and precipitated silicas for the automotive, paints, coatings, adhesives, construction, and various other sectors. The Performance Materials segment produces polymer materials and intermediates, including butene-1, DINP, isononanol, cyanuric chloride, alkoxides, and superabsorbent for rubber, plastics, and automotive industries. The Technology & Infrastructure segment provides site management, utilities and waste management, technical, process technology, engineering, and logistics services. It operates in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is a subsidiary of RAG-Stiftung.

