Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELAP opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

