Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

