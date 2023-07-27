Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.68.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

