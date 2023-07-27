Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 99.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $424.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

