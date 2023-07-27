Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $105.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

