Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

