Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 4th

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, August 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 4th.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

